News

Emerald Airlines Expands its Services from Belfast

By Emer Roche
Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional, expands its services from Belfast City Airport, with new routes to Glasgow and Exeter taking-off from today. Already servicing Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, and Manchester, Aer Lingus Regional will now operate Glasgow and Exeter routes from Belfast City Airport – just in time for the bank holiday weekend! 

In addition to the new routes, Emerald Airlines welcomes an additional two aircraft to its Belfast fleet, increasing the frequency of its existing services to Manchester and Birmingham, which now operate up to 3 times per day.

”The launch of our Glasgow and Exeter services from Belfast comes just in time for the long bank holiday weekend, allowing passengers to book last-minute getaways with convenient timings and low fares, making the most of their time off!,” said Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines.

Recruitment is ongoing at Emerald Airlines for positions in Belfast including Flight Crew and Cabin Crew. Further information on vacancies can be viewed here.

