Aer Lingus Apologises Over Fresh Technical Hitch

Aer Lingus has apologised to customers who have been experiencing difficulties with checking-in for flights online or through the airline’s mobile app – adding that it had been working to resolve the issue “as quickly as possible” and has now fixed the problem.

Aer Lingus let it be known last night – via a tweet – that there were technical issues around online check-ins.

However, while Aer Lingus said, early this morning, that the issue had been resolved, problems arose again later this morning.

It has now been resolved with online and mobile check-ins working and available again.

Aer Lingus said in a statement: “We are aware that yesterday and earlier today, some customers experienced issues checking-in online via our website and mobile app and managing their bookings. Following earlier intermittent availability, we are now confident that the issues have been resolved.

“For customers who were unable to check-in online earlier, online check-in is now fully available and we would encourage customers to use it. Check-in at the airports is also available.”

Earlier in the day, the airline had said: “For customers who have been unable to check-in online, check-in remains available at the airports and there is no impact on our schedule.”

“Customers should arrive at the airport 2 hours before departure for European flights and 3 hours before departure for transatlantic flights.

“Customers who require assistance with their booking can contact our customer service agents across our call centre, live chat and social media channels. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to customers.”

Aer Lingus has endured a tough couple of weeks. Last weekend, itself and Ryanair were forced to cancel flights due to air traffic controller flights in France.

Two weekends ago, Aer Lingus suffered an IT blackout resulting in chaos at Dublin Airport and the cancellation of more than 50 flights.

The airline said, this past weekend, that issue was caused by damaged fibre optic cables linked to its cloud services provider in the UK. Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton, this weekend, wrote to customers offering her personal apologies.

“I am very conscious that it impacted holidays, family events, business trips and more. That is not the experience that Aer Lingus wants for our customers, and we are very sorry,” she said.

She said the airline is processing refunds “as quickly as we can”.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding over the course of last weekend and we hope that you will afford us the opportunity to look after you on-board very soon,” Ms Embleton said.