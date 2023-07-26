UK Travel Writer Simon Calder Promotes Wild Atlantic Way

Tourism Ireland has partnered with UK daily newspaper The Independent and its well-known and respected travel journalist Simon Calder, to encourage travellers in Britain to consider a holiday or short break along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Tourism Ireland in London invited Simon Calder to come and film at a range of locations along the North-West section of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The resulting content – which includes five articles and five videos, as well as an interactive map pinpointing the various places that Simon visited – appears as a specially-created Wild Atlantic Way hub on the travel section of The Independent’s website.

Simon and his crew filmed at a range of locations between Malin Head and Westport – including Malin Head, Inishowen, Fort Dunree, Grianán of Aileach, Tory Island, Glenveagh Castle and Glenveagh National Park, Glencolumbkille Folk Village, Strandhill, the Mullet Peninsula, Achill Island, the Great Western Greenway, Croagh Patrick and Westport.

The articles highlight some of the many things to see and do along the Wild Atlantic Way, with the accompanying videos featuring interviews with locals and breath-taking footage. Simon tells readers all about “why the North-West coast of Ireland has managed to provide inspiration and respite for authors, musicians and movie makers for so many years”.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Our partnership with The Independent is an excellent opportunity to highlight the wonders of the Wild Atlantic Way – with a special focus on the North-West section – to holidaymakers in Britain. It’s a great way of showcasing this part of Ireland to a large audience of potential British visitors – helping us to spread the word about what makes a holiday in Ireland so memorable. We know that the fantastic content captured by Simon Calder will inspire his readers to come and follow in his footsteps.”

The partnership also includes ads on Independent.co.uk, enticing readers to visit the Ireland hub on the website, posts on the social channels of The Independent, as well as the sponsorship of one of Simon’s weekly emails to his readers. In total, the partnership will deliver around 1.4 million impressions (or opportunities to see by potential British holidaymakers).

Tourism Ireland is rolling out its ‘twinning’ initiative again this year, which involves each overseas market ‘twinning with’ a specific region or area in Ireland.

Britain is twinned with Donegal, so Tourism Ireland in Britain is placing a special focus on the North-West in 2023.