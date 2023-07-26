SEARCH
Ryanair Launches Dublin-Lapland Winter Schedule

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has announced its Dublin to Lapland-Rovaniemi schedule for winter 2023, with 4 flights per week starting from October 30.

Located in Finland’s northernmost region, Lapland is the much sought after winter wonderland filled with magical experiences for people of all ages to enjoy, including sleigh rides with real-life reindeer, husky sledding through the snow-topped woods, staying in a cosy log cabin, and taking in the stunning views of the Northern Lights before meeting Santa Claus himself together with his team of elves and reindeer.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“Lapland is every kid’s (big and small) dream with magical experiences that you will share with your family forever, including sleigh rides with real-life reindeer, husky sledding and of course, a special visit to the big man himself and his jolly team of elves.“It’s never too early to start your Christmas planning, especially when it means getting ahead of the flock to secure the best fares available.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
UK Travel Writer Simon Calder Promotes Wild Atlantic Way

