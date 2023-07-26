TUI Extends Halt on Holidays to Rhodes, as Wildfires Continue to Rage

Leading holiday tour operator TUI has extended its cancellation of Rhodes holidays until the middle of next month.

The company – the largest holiday operator in the world – has cancelled holidays to the Greek island until at least August 11. It currently has a halt on all flights from Ireland and the UK to Rhodes until this weekend, having extended that deadline earlier this week.

Currently, there are wildfires raging across Europe – with Spain, the Canary Islands, Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Greece, Germany and France affected.

On Monday evening, Palermo Airport in Sicily had to close because of encroaching wildfires.

The Greek islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia have taken the brunt of the Greek wildfires, but Crete is now also on high alert after temperatures passed the 40 degree mark.