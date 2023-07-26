SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsTIPTO Marks 25th Anniversary with Client Wins
Travel News

TIPTO Marks 25th Anniversary with Client Wins

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Tour operator support group TIPTO has marked its 25th anniversary by signing up two new clients – global B2B accommodation wholesaler, Yalago; and DriveAway, the global trade only car hire and motorhome broker.

TIPTO Chairman, Richard Forde said: “Year 25 is shaping up to be another excellent year for TIPTO.”

Established in 1999, TIPTO is a highly successful membership group of leading tour operators and travel suppliers providing a unique platform to support UK and Northern Ireland travel agents and homeworkers with online training, marketing support, offers, incentives, competitions and up to 35 fun ‘Face 2 Face’ events each year.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Barbados Tourism Gives Flavour of October’s Food and Rum Festival 2023
Next article
UK Travel Writer Simon Calder Promotes Wild Atlantic Way

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie