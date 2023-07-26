TIPTO Marks 25th Anniversary with Client Wins

Tour operator support group TIPTO has marked its 25th anniversary by signing up two new clients – global B2B accommodation wholesaler, Yalago; and DriveAway, the global trade only car hire and motorhome broker.

TIPTO Chairman, Richard Forde said: “Year 25 is shaping up to be another excellent year for TIPTO.”

Established in 1999, TIPTO is a highly successful membership group of leading tour operators and travel suppliers providing a unique platform to support UK and Northern Ireland travel agents and homeworkers with online training, marketing support, offers, incentives, competitions and up to 35 fun ‘Face 2 Face’ events each year.