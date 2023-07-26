Barbados Tourism Gives Flavour of October’s Food and Rum Festival 2023



Barbados shone brightly at the prestigious National Geographic Traveller Food Festival 2023 in London, from July 15th to 16th.

The tourist board provided a flavour-packed weekend with the representation of award-winning mixologists Phillip Casanova Antoine and Alexander Da Vinci, and Chef Seth Hasin-Bromley.

Barbados Tourism couldn’t be prouder to kick off their highly anticipated Food and Rum Festival 2023 at this remarkable event.

Attendees at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival got to experience a taste of Barbados and the Food and Rum Festival, which takes place in Barbados from 19-22 Oct 2023. From mouthwatering local delicacies to world-class rums, every bite and sip took each person on a captivating voyage through Barbados’ flavours. The Bajan renowned chefs and mixologists have brought their exceptional expertise to the table, treating everyone to a symphony of tastes and aromas that capture the essence of Barbados, the Caribbean paradise and culinary capital.

Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or a curious explorer, the Food and Rum Festival 2023 promises something extraordinary for everyone.

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival 2023 is an exciting culinary extravaganza that showcases the island’s delectable cuisine and world-renowned rum. This vibrant event brings together talented chefs, mixologists, and food enthusiasts from near and far to savour the flavours of Bajan gastronomy.

From mouth-watering delicacies to street food, festival attendees can indulge in a diverse range of dishes that highlight the island’s rich culinary heritage. Moreover, the festival offers a unique opportunity to explore Barbados’ rum culture, with tastings, cocktail workshops, and rum pairings. With live music, cultural exhibitions, and interactive demonstrations, this festival promises an unforgettable fusion of food, rum, and Caribbean vibes.

For more on the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, follow this link: https://www.foodandrum.com/