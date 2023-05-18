Belgian and Dutch Travel Agents Familiarise Themselves with Ireland



A group of Belgian and Dutch travel agents has been exploring the island of Ireland – as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the travel agents’ visit is to familiarise themselves with Ireland and the country’s tourism offering, so that when they return home, they will be better informed and more enthusiastic than ever about Ireland, when advising their clients about planning and booking their holidays here.

The group’s action-packed itinerary included a cruise along the River Shannon with Viking Tours Ireland and visits to Clonmacnoise, Dead Centre Brewing, Lough Key Forest Park, Atlantic Sheepdogs and VOYA Seaweed Baths, as well as a Sligo Oyster Experience at WB’s Coffee House. The group enjoyed a cruise from Enniskillen to Devenish Island with Erne Tours, a guided tour of Armagh and a walk through the Mourne Mountains. They also visited the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail and Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Karen van der Horst, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Northern Europe, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to bring these travel agents from Belgium and the Netherlands to the island of Ireland, to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do in Ireland for Belgian and Dutch holidaymakers. Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”