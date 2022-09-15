Travel Counsellors – Sarah McCarthy

Building Loyal Customers

Travel Counsellor Sarah McCarthy joined in 2006 and since then she has consistently been one of the top selling leisure Travel Counsellors in Ireland and, indeed, the TC world.

For Sarah, her family was her core focus and making sure she was there to support them when they needed her most. Whether that be dropping or collecting them from school or being there to cheer them on in one of their games.

Hear from Sarah in her own words on how things are going 16 years later:

“For most of us in the industry, it’s been a challenging couple of years, but I am lucky that I have a lovely and loyal customer following and continuing that connection was very important to me. My business has primarily been built over the years through referrals and it is down to my customers who still to this day refer me to their friends and families. I will be forever grateful.

“Travel still excites me, I love a challenge, either a complicated booking or creating a fabulous itinerary that my customers will remember forever.

“Travel Counsellors Head Office continuously find ways to make our lives easier and more efficient through enhancements in the tech and that reduces my workload day to day. We are given endless resources like our ‘Knowledge Base’ where you can browse articles, raise TC Support requests, and track recent trade updates, and this allows me to be more flexible with my time.”

Watch back this video of Sarah and her family from 2019.