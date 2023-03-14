Jet2holidays Adds Free Child Place Seat to Each Summer 2025 Flight; Including from Belfast International Airport

UK tour operator and holiday airline Jet2holidays has announced the addition of a free child place holiday onto every one of its flights for summer 2025.

The company said the free seats will be available from all of the UK/NI airports that Jet2holidays and Jet2.com serve.

That includes the company’s only island of Ireland hub, at Belfast International Airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Families are flocking to book their place in the sunshine, so we are making it even easier for them by adding even more Free Child Place holidays in Summer 25, meaning we have millions available across Summer 24 and Summer 25. As an award-winning tour operator and a Which? Recommended Provider for family holidays, we are always doing what we can to make it an even better family holiday experience and we know this announcement will be a huge boost. Contrary to popular belief, there is not an endless amount of capacity on sale and with so many people flocking to book their well-deserved holidays, our advice is to act now before they are gone.”