Austria: The Best Ski Spots for Families this Winter Season



Family skiing holidays are about gorgeous locations, a bit of exercise, and of course a whole lot of fun! Austria is a great destination for all kinds of skiing holidays. If you’re looking for all inclusive, child-friendly ski holidays, Austria has alluring options. It is perfect for couples and groups looking for some adventure too.

Finding a good ski resort and area is essential, and luckily Austria is a pro in that department. It is one of the most popular destinations for skiing holidays because of an abundance of modern ski resorts. Also the fact that Austria never lacks snow, its slopes are always full of the silvery magic all year round.

For families, Austria works on several levels. Even those with modest budgets can get a good deal. Also the versatile ski areas provide varied pistes for people who are at different skill levels. This way the entire family gets a good deal.

Here are a list of regions that you can zero down for your upcoming Austria skiing holiday.

Brandnertal (Vorarlberg)

Brandnertal’s has beautiful small villages, loads of charm and personality, and plenty of great restaurants. It also has an extensive selection of activities — both on and off the slopes. What can you expect to do there as a family? Apart from skiing, there’s the excitement of an air toboggan run, discovering the many delights of a silvery slope as you go for a walk… There are also treasure hunts for children! Not to forget the themed trails.

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis (Tirol)

Many who specialise in ski holidays to Austria vouch for Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in Tirol as one of the most child-friendly ski areas ever. The reason is, the resort has an amazing selection of family-friendly accommodation, and about 1,345,489 sq ft of slopes are reserved specially for children. It also has a kids adventure land. Plus no matter what your age, there’s a ski course for you. The cherry on the pudding? Two dedicated children restaurants!

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental (Tirol)

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser — Brixental stakes claim to being one of the largest and most modern ski resorts in the world. It has everything in place for a family holiday. With its child-safe chairlifts, many blue runs and perfectly prepared slopes, it is a magnet for families. It also helps that there are 22 ski schools for kids. Plus a village that boasts of 18 igloos.

Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn (SalzburgerLand & Tirol)

Families love Skicircus resort because it offers 270 kilometres of ski slopes. And what’s more, about 140 km of these are blue pistes. Besides one can avail of highly qualified ski instructors whilst there. These instructors not only teach skiing but also give lessons in snowboarding, and freeriding techniques to children of all ages. There are two dedicated toboggan runs as well and so plenty of fun for everyone!

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal Wildschönau (Tirol)

This one can be called a children’s paradise. JUPPI-DO provides a range of obstacles, jumping courses, and ski trails for kids. There are also other attractions like the “Lauser Sauser” Alpine coaster and an igloo-building workshop. Don’t forget to ride shotgun on a piste basher — it will certainly keep everyone entertained.

Bohemian Forest (Upper Austria)

There’s lots here to attract families. For one, you have the night-time ski run with flood lighting. It is an absolutely amazing thing to do on a Wednesday and Friday evening. This one qualifies as a quaint ski resort, and children and beginners feel at ease in the newly designed Fichtl Kids Park. Also popular with parents is the spacious Fichtl Restaurant. Bohemian Forest also boasts of the World’s first comic slalom!

Zell am See-Kaprun (SalzburgerLand)

The Schmittenhöhe mountain is a family mountain if we may say so. Very popular as a family ski holiday destination, it also has the Schmidolin’s World of Adventure. What’s more, you can even meet a real dragon on the family mountain! The Schmittenhöhe mountain is home to Schmidolin, who is best known as a friendly dragon. Always happy to welcome visitors, children especially love him. What children (and adults) also love is a tobogganing excursion. But then, can anyone be immune to the joys of sliding down snowy slopes?

Bad Kleinkirchheim (Carinthia)

From family and pleasure skiing to demanding black slopes, the skiing area Bad Kleinkirchheim is truly for everyone. Favourite with families who seek a package that is perfect for adults as well as children, it also has a snow park and four ski schools. These schools are equipped with the best day-care facilities and ski kindergarten. There are also a lot of thermal spas and saunas in the region. So while the children are at the ski kindergarten, parents can check in at a spa!

