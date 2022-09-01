Exquisite Sala Beach House Opens on South Africa’s Dolphin Coast

South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal coastline has an exciting new boutique hotel – the effortlessly stylish Sala Beach House which has just opened.

Sala – meaning ‘stay’ in Zulu – is an intimate, privately-owned and run boutique hotel nestled between Ballito and Shaka’s Rock.

It offers breathtaking, uninterrupted ocean views on the Dolphin Coast, with private beach access to the protected tidal pool and a gorgeous, sandy sheltered swimming beach at Thompson’s Bay.

The property comprises a main house with four luxury guestrooms, three incredibly spacious suites sharing the use of two pools, as well as a separate, self-contained 3-bedroom private villa with its own pool.

Soft textured furnishings and muted tones partner perfectly with carefully selected contemporary, natural furnishings and décor. The mood and balance set is one of rest, relaxation, sea air and sunshine.

We are sure this new hideaway will fast become a firm favourite with singles and couples wanting a smaller boutique offering and the coastal surrounding.

However, with just 10 rooms, Sala Beach House is also the perfect sole-use location for celebrations and multi-generational gatherings too.

Sala’s prime location guarantees a “wow” factor as a backdrop to its infinity pool, yoga deck and fire pit. Just twenty minutes from King Shaka International Airport, Sala Beach is positioned as the perfect ‘beach’ partner for a safari pairing in northern Zululand.

The Sala Spa will be launching in August and promises to deliver rejuvenation and relaxation with signature treatments and locally sourced amenities.

For more information visit https://salabeach.co.za/ High res images can be downloaded here.