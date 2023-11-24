Cruise Holidays, The Travel Suite and Tour America Host Key Cruise Suppliers in Dublin



Cruise Holidays, The Travel Suite and Tour America hosted an exciting event for key cruise suppliers at the Devlin Hotel, Dublin yesterday.

With Cruise Holidays business up 30% year on year there was a lot to celebrate!

Polly Bond, Commercial Manager of Cruises at Cruise Holidays, was keen to point out that cruising holidays are now hugely popular in the multi-generational, solo and family markets – what’s not to love about cruising? The success of the 3 brands was also supported by the huge accolades received in the level of Customer Service provided to their clients, ensuring the highest level of repeat business.

All of the leading Cruise Lines across the world were in attendance such as Uniworld River Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line; MSC Cruises; Celebrity Cruises; Princess Cruises; Norwegian Cruise Line; Oceania Cruises; AMA Waterways; Travel Marvel; Hurtugruten; Azamara and Swan Hellenic, demonstrating how important Cruise Holidays, Tour America and The Travel Suite are to them as agents. With so much competition out there the packages, pricing and service that Cruise Holidays are providing are next to none.



Mary McKenna, MD of Tour America, The Travel Suite and Tour America entertained the room with buzzy videos, incredible marketing ideas and her appetite for continually growing the business in unique ways. A number of high profile ambassadors for The Travel Suite were in attendance to support and celebrate the successes achieved so far with many more to come. Supporting the community, being an Irish owned company and having the best team in town who know the cruise business inside out is what is on offer and is in high demand!





Polly Bond the Cruise Commercial Manager of all 3 brands reinforced their commitment and investment in 2024 to cruising.