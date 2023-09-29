WTM London Ticket Booking Now Open

The organisers of this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) London conference have announced that ticket booking is now open to attendees.

WTM London is one of the most important travel and tourism conferences in the world and takes place at ExCel London on November 6-8.

This year’s conference will cover a number of different themes – including sustainable travel, geo-economics, technology, emerging markets, consumer trends, and diversity and inclusion.

The 3-day event will also include a number of networking option additions.

Juliette Losardo, exhibition director, WTM London, said: “Developments you’ll see at WTM this year are entirely reflective of what our attendees are asking for. We’re bolstering the ways you can maximise value from your visit, with more networking, better business opportunities, a refreshed education programme and a host of new partnerships.”