SEARCH
HomeFunctionsWTM London Ticket Booking Now Open
FunctionsTravel News

WTM London Ticket Booking Now Open

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The organisers of this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) London conference have announced that ticket booking is now open to attendees.

WTM London is one of the most important travel and tourism conferences in the world and takes place at ExCel London on November 6-8.

This year’s conference will cover a number of different themes – including sustainable travel, geo-economics, technology, emerging markets, consumer trends, and diversity and inclusion.

The 3-day event will also include a number of networking option additions.

Juliette Losardo, exhibition director, WTM London, said: “Developments you’ll see at WTM this year are entirely reflective of what our attendees are asking for. We’re bolstering the ways you can maximise value from your visit, with more networking, better business opportunities, a refreshed education programme and a host of new partnerships.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Ireland West Airport Launches Bumper Winter 2023/’24 Route Schedule

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie