Ireland West Airport Launches Bumper Winter 2023/’24 Route Schedule

Ireland West Airport Knock has launched its winter 2023 flight schedule, featuring more than 350,000 available seats and 86 weekly flights to and from a number of UK cities and mainland European sun destinations.

This winter, Ryanair will operate its largest ever winter schedule at Ireland West Airport, with 11 routes to choose from, including new weekly winter services to both Lanzarote and Tenerife.

This winter will also see the continuation of Ryanair’s hugely popular weekly sun service to Malaga offering consumers the choice of three different winter sun destinations to choose from for the first time from the airport.

Access to the UK market will continue to be very strong this winter, with Aer Lingus operating a brand-new daily service to London Heathrow, providing seamless onward connectivity to 80 destinations worldwide including Boston, Toronto, New York and Washington. The daily service to Heathrow will provide our customers in the West of Ireland the opportunity to sample New York for Thanksgiving and the magical Christmas atmosphere on Fifth Avenue and all around Manhattan.

In addition during the winter season, Ryanair will operate services to and from the UK to Birmingham, East-Midlands (Nottingham), Edinburgh, Liverpool, London (Luton & Stansted) and Manchester.

Welcoming the launch of the 2023/24 winter schedule, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented: “On the back of a our busiest ever summer season, where passenger numbers reached record levels, we are delighted to see such a robust schedule of services launched this winter with our airline partners Aer Lingus and Ryanair. We are very pleased to be welcoming two new winter sun services with Ryanair providing weekly services to Lanzarote and Tenerife and Aer Lingus operating a daily service to London Heathrow, which provides fantastic connectivity to destinations all around the world for both business and leisure passengers. We look forward to a busy winter season and to welcoming new passengers to the airport to experience firsthand the ease of travel, great value airport parking next to the terminal and general all round convenience and stress free nature of using the airport.”