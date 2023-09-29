Game of Thrones Studio Tour Takes Nostalgic Journey with Latest Exhibition

The official Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Northern Ireland is taking a nostalgic journey back to 2011 and the debut of Game of Thrones with its latest seasonal costume exhibition.

Winter Is Coming: A Stark Family Reunion celebrates the first costumes worn by the much-loved Winterfell clan.

Set in the courtyard of Winterfell when Eddard (Ned), Catelyn Stark, and their children met with King Robert Baratheon and his wife Cersei, the iconic costumes designed by Michele Clapton include those that first introduced Arya, Bran, Rickon, Robb, and Sansa Stark.

The autumnal-themed display will later transform as Game of Thrones Studio Tour prepares for winter with the first costume worn by Jon Snow joining the Starks.

In addition to the new Stark family costume exhibit, there are many Stark artefacts visitors can explore, including the authentic Winterfell Great Hall, Bran’s Chamber, and The Crypts sets – where actors and crew brought to life unforgettable moments across the show’s remarkable eight seasons – Sansa’s breathtaking coronation gown, Bran’s distinctive wheelchair, and, of course, the legendary weaponry such as Arya’s Needle sword, Jon Snow’s Longclaw, and the Catspaw Dagger, which plays a pivotal role in HBO’s House of The Dragon, Season 1.

Sherryl Murphy, Marketing Manager at Game of Thrones Studio Tour, said: “Our seasonal costume displays have proved popular with visitors, and we have had a great reaction to the Dorne costume display that was launched by Indira Varma in June.

“We are thrilled to be going back to Season 1 and Episode 1 of Game of Thrones for our next costume display. It’s exciting for us because some of the costumes have been in storage for the 12 years since the filming of Episode 1.”

The Ulster String Quartet and harpist Niamh Noade, a finalist on The Voice Kids 2023, will help launch the new costume display and an Autumn programme of events at Game of Thrones Studio Tour from September 30. The Ulster String Quartet’s ‘Sound of Thrones’ will relive the classic sounds from the HBO series.

The Studio Tour has also introduced Afternoon Tea which will be themed for Halloween from October 17-31.

Mark your calendar, too, for October 21 and October 28, as the Studio Tour hosts ‘A Giant Day Out,’ featuring immersive family-fun activities.