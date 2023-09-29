Istanbul Airport Names New Interim CEO

iGA Istanbul Airport has appointed Selahattin Bilgen as acting chief executive.

It comes after the airport announced that it had parted ways – by mutual agreement – with former CEO Kadri Samsunlu, who was in the role for the past 6 years, since the airport opened in 2017.

Istanbul Airport’s executive board said in a statement: “We want to thank Mr Samsunlu for his valuable contribution over the last six years, and we have every confidence that we will continue to work together during the coming period, to further strengthen our company. We are excited to embark on this new and prosperous chapter.”

The board said Mr Bilgen will work on strengthening iGA İstanbul Airport’s already powerful position in the aviation industry “with dedication and will deliver positive results by improving execution”.

“As a long-term insider of one of the leading airports in the world, Mr. Bilgen is familiar with the industry and understands iGA İstanbul Airport’s future potential and its key role as a global transfer hub for millions of travellers across the globe,” it added.