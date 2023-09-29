SeaWorld San Diego Announces ‘Jellyfish Experience’ Exhibit

SeaWorld San Diego has announced a new “Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” exhibit, which is due to open in 2024.

The announcement coincides with sister park SeaWorld Orlando announcing its new Antarctic-themed Penguin Trek rollercoaster, also due next year.

The first of its kind for SeaWorld parks, the Jellyfish Experience will be the newest immersive and interactive aquarium at the park.

Guests to the new exhibit will be greeted by a kaleidoscope of colours and shapes in three unique galleries as if diving into the heart of the ocean. As a premier destination that combines education and fun through up-close animal encounters, marine-life themed rides and attractions, and exciting entertainment, the new Jellyfish Experience adds to SeaWorld’s already impressive lineup of animal habitats, presentations, and encounters.

Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment said: “Visiting the new Jellyfish Experience is an amazing opportunity like no other – a chance for our guests to see up close the spectacular details of these underwater marvels and witness how they live their lives in astonishing clarity. Guests will walkthrough striking habitats and view vivid displays to learn more about these wonderful creatures. This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us.”

Each of the three galleries will feature a jelly species to discover including Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish, and Comb Jellies.

But it’s not just about beauty. It’s about learning and science for guests of all ages in this fun up close aquarium experience. Through educational components and aquarist staff within the exhibit, guests will learn from experts what makes a jellyfish, the beauty and diversity of the translucent species, their behaviours and patterns, and how they have adapted to some of the most extreme environments on Earth. Plus, guests will come away with a better understanding of what they can do to protect jellyfish and our oceans.

As an accredited zoo and aquarium by the American Zoological Association, The Jellyfish Experience will join SeaWorld’s other aquariums and exhibits throughout the park which allow guests to see a variety of aquatic life up-close including sea turtles, rays, sharks, octopus, eels, crabs, and hundreds of species of fish. At additional animal habitats throughout SeaWorld, guests can view and learn more about marine mammals such as belugas, southern sea otters, walruses, sea lions, harbour seals, orcas and dolphins.