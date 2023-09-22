SEARCH
Travel News

Walt Disney Company to Mark 100th Birthday with $60bn Cruise and Theme Park Investment Plan

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
The Walt Disney Company – which officially marks its 100th anniversary next month – is, reportedly, set to invest up to $60bn in improving and upgrading its theme parks and cruises division.

The investment is set to take place over the next 10 years and comes after the expansion of Disney Cruise Line’s global itineraries and fleet.

Theme parks – both in the US and internationally – will be upgraded and expanded.

There will also be new Disney character themes, with the likes of Frozen, Coco, and Wakanda being considered.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
