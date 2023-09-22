Walt Disney Company to Mark 100th Birthday with $60bn Cruise and Theme Park Investment Plan

The Walt Disney Company – which officially marks its 100th anniversary next month – is, reportedly, set to invest up to $60bn in improving and upgrading its theme parks and cruises division.

The investment is set to take place over the next 10 years and comes after the expansion of Disney Cruise Line’s global itineraries and fleet.

Theme parks – both in the US and internationally – will be upgraded and expanded.

There will also be new Disney character themes, with the likes of Frozen, Coco, and Wakanda being considered.