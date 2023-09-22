Top Global Inbound Travel Buyers Discover Ireland

A total of 21 top global inbound buyers are on a fact-finding visit of Ireland this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

They’re also attending a B2B workshop at Kilronan Castle – where they’ll meet, and do business with, around 54 tourism companies from around Ireland.

The visiting buyers are responsible for putting in place the arrangements for holidaymakers to Britain and Ireland from all over the world, so the aim of their visit is to help grow Ireland’s share of the worldwide tourism market.

The group’s itinerary included a food tour of Dublin city and visits to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Causey Farm, Bective Stud and Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre. They also visited Boyne Valley Activities, The Shed Distillery, Arigna Mining Experience and Belvedere House, Gardens & Park and enjoyed a cruise on the River Shannon with Moon River.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Asia, Middle East and Global Inbound, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that this influential group of global inbound buyers took time out of their busy schedules to come and experience what Ireland has to offer. Our aim is to grow our share of the inbound travel business delivered by these buyers, so it’s really important that they get to experience Ireland, and the high standard of our tourism offering, at first-hand.”