Venice Set to Prohibit Loudspeakers and Large Tour Groups

Starting June 1, Venice will implement new regulations, prohibiting loudspeakers and tour groups exceeding 25 people in an effort to address over-tourism. The announcement was made by city councillors on Saturday, aiming to establish a better balance between the needs of residents and workers and the influx of visitors.

Authorities justified the ban on loudspeakers, citing their potential to cause confusion and disturbances, and emphasised that unauthorised tourist guides will not be tolerated

These measures complement the recent introduction of a €5 fee for day tourists during peak days from April to mid-July, along with restrictions on large cruise ships in the central area of Venice.