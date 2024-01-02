ITIC Expects Inbound Market to Grow 5% in 2024

Ireland’s inbound/domestic tourism industry remains “robust” despite domestic cost challenges and international geopolitical events, according to industry umbrella representative group the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).

It is estimated that €5.3bn will have been spent by international visitors while visiting Ireland in 2023 with 254,000 people working in the sector making it the country’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer.



Looking ahead, ITIC has forecast that Irish tourism can achieve 5% revenue growth in real terms in 2024 with the North American market offering the best prospects.