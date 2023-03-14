Utopia of the Seas Joins Royal Caribbean Fleet

Royal Caribbean has received its newest megaship, Utopia of the Seas, from French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Scheduled to launch in a month, the ship will depart from Port Canaveral for short cruises lasting three to four nights.

“This marks a significant achievement for Royal Caribbean,” said CEO Michael Bayley.

Utopia of the Seas boasts impressive specifications, weighing 236,860 gross tons and accommodating over 5,600 passengers.

Onboard amenities feature five pools, the world’s longest dry slide at sea, a casino, and a surf simulator!

Notably, Utopia of the Seas is the first in its class equipped for LNG fuel.

It represents an industry first entry into the short cruise market as the largest ship in this segment.

“With the arrival of Utopia of the Seas, we’re ready to redefine the ultimate weekend getaway,” added Bayley.

The company reports robust interest in short cruises aboard this sixth Oasis-class vessel.

Additionally, Royal Caribbean plans to deploy Allure of the Seas for similar short cruise itineraries.