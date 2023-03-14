fbpx
SEARCH
HomeFam TripsBrand USA Brings Back MegaFam For 2024
Fam TripsTravel News

Brand USA Brings Back MegaFam For 2024

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - 1 min.

Brand USA U.K. & Ireland is delighted to be bringing back their iconic MegaFam for 2024, offering agents the chance to rediscover the USA, with an exciting incentive on their newly refreshed USA Discovery Program!

In partnership with Aer Lingus, American Airlines and British Airways, the 2024 Brand USA U.K. & Ireland MegaFam will see 60 travel agents travel on six itineraries across the United States, through states including Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, and South Carolina, culminating in an exciting finale in Chicago, Illinois! The trip will depart Wednesday 25th September and arrive back in the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday 3rd October 2024. 

For a chance to be part of the Brand USA MegaFam, you will need to log your Aer Lingus, American Airlines and British Airways bookings from the U.K. and Ireland to the USA between 13th May – 30th June 2024, for travel anytime. Additionally, test your knowledge on Brand USA’s partner airlines to earn your MegaFam Airlines 2024 badge, and explore the newly refreshed USA Discovery Program platform, to be in with a chance of winning a place..

To enter agents must complete the two steps below:
– Agents can submit bookings here: https://usadiscoveryprogram.co.uk/main/rewards/form
– Complete the 2024 MegaFam Airlines Badge here: https://usadiscoveryprogram.co.uk/main/rewards

Good luck everyone!

Carrie Day
Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Previous article
Utopia of the Seas Joins Royal Caribbean Fleet

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie