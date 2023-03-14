Brand USA Brings Back MegaFam For 2024

Brand USA U.K. & Ireland is delighted to be bringing back their iconic MegaFam for 2024, offering agents the chance to rediscover the USA, with an exciting incentive on their newly refreshed USA Discovery Program!

In partnership with Aer Lingus, American Airlines and British Airways, the 2024 Brand USA U.K. & Ireland MegaFam will see 60 travel agents travel on six itineraries across the United States, through states including Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, and South Carolina, culminating in an exciting finale in Chicago, Illinois! The trip will depart Wednesday 25th September and arrive back in the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

For a chance to be part of the Brand USA MegaFam, you will need to log your Aer Lingus, American Airlines and British Airways bookings from the U.K. and Ireland to the USA between 13th May – 30th June 2024, for travel anytime. Additionally, test your knowledge on Brand USA’s partner airlines to earn your MegaFam Airlines 2024 badge, and explore the newly refreshed USA Discovery Program platform, to be in with a chance of winning a place..

To enter agents must complete the two steps below:

– Agents can submit bookings here: https://usadiscoveryprogram.co.uk/main/rewards/form

– Complete the 2024 MegaFam Airlines Badge here: https://usadiscoveryprogram.co.uk/main/rewards

Good luck everyone!