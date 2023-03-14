TAP Air Portugal Marks 5th Anniversary of Resumed Dublin-Lisbon Route

TAP Air Portugal is marking its fifth anniversary of resumed services to and from Dublin Airport this weekend.

The Portuguese flag carrier resumed services to and from Dublin on March 31, 2019 and has enjoyed five “highly successful” years since.

Now TAP flies up to 15 times a week between Dublin and Lisbon, offering a fast and frequent service between the Irish and Portuguese capitals.

Ricardo Dinis, TAP Air Portugal Country Manager for UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “We are extremely pleased to be marking this major five-year milestone of flights between Dublin and Lisbon.

“Since our inaugural flight, demand has proved resilient and grown in popularity for both customers flying to Lisbon and travelling inbound to visit Dublin and explore Ireland’s beautiful countryside.

“With the summer season fast approaching, TAP continues to connect Ireland to our growing global network, offering unbeatable frequencies to South America where we offer more flights to Brazil than any other European airline.”

Garry McLean, Dublin Airport Managing Director, said: “It is wonderful to mark five years of travel between Dublin Airport and Lisbon with TAP.

“Lisbon is a beautiful city steeped in history and culture and this route is really popular with our passengers, bringing additional choice for those travelling between Dublin and Portugal. It also offers convenient onward connectivity to South America and other locations via TAP’s global network.”