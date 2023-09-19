Supplier Spotlight: Salou – Catalonia’s Premier Holiday Destination

Salou is the capital of Costa Daurada and it is located 1 hour south of Barcelona.

Starting in the 1960s, Salou became a leading reference in Europe as a tourist and holiday destination. Its golden sand beaches and coves, the calm waters and temperate climate are its greatest attractions, which are complemented with internationally renowned sport and leisure possibilities.

Salou offers you 9 beaches and coves, where you can dive into the warm crystalline waters of the Mediterranean Sea. During the day you could take a stroll along the seaside Jaume I Promenade, watch the sunset from the lighthouse scenic viewpoint, visit our historical Torre Vella or discover our impressive Coastal Path with a length of 4,5 kms. And fun is guaranteed at our exclusive cybernetic fountains show!

Don’t forget to complement your visit in Salou with the Roman Tarragona, the Art Noveau Reus where Antoni Gaudi was born or the natural paradise of the Ebro Delta, which are close to Salou.

Salou was certified in 2003 as Catalonia’s premier FAMILY HOLIDAY destination – an award given by Catalonia’s Generalitat regional government for tourist destinations that offer a high proportion of facilities and services that meet the needs of families with children. Salou is a UNIQUE destination that offers a wide variety of accommodation, catering, activities and entertainment services that are aimed at ensuring families have the perfect holiday or trip, with the highest levels of quality and safety.

Furthermore, Salou was awarded by the Catalan Tourism Agency as a SPORTS TOURISM DESTINATION seal in 2013. This seal certifies that the municipality has high quality sports facilities and services for all levels: elite, professional and amateur. The first activity to receive this prestigious seal was football, following the instalment of the Salou Football Sports Complex. In 2016, Salou was awarded the seal for Dinghy sailing, acknowledging the quality facilities at the Nautical Club, which makes the most of the area’s amazing beaches and its maritime natural resources to carry out nautical activities. And finally, in 2017 the certification was also awarded to the town for bicycle tourism, confirming the municipality as an ideal destination for cycling professionals and lovers. Salou continues to host a variety of national and international sporting events, including: Challenge Salou Triathlon in March or Rally Costa Daurada in October.

Who knows PortAventura Park or Ferrari Land?

PortAventura World is Europe’s main family holiday destination, with something for everyone. An exciting world of emotions, with 3 parks and 6 hotels. At PortAventura World awaits an unforgettable and unique experience where you can enjoy the 6 worlds of the theme park and an exotic refreshing water park.

Ferrari Land was open in 2017. Live the authentic Ferrari experience in more than 70,000 m2 of excitement, adrenaline and fun. Of course, all of them are located in Salou!