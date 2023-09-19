SEARCH
Irish News

Accor to Open Ibis Hotel in Coleraine

By Geoff Percival
Accor Hotels is to open an Ibis Hotel in Coleraine.

The move will see the rebranding of the town’s existing Premier Inn to Ibis Coleraine early next year. The existing hotel is currently owned by an Accor franchisee.

Accor – which owns the Ibis, Raffles, Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure and Fairmont hotel brands – recently upped its full-year earnings outlook after seeing a strong performance in the first half of the year.

The group now anticipates earnings of €930m-€970m this year, up from an initial €920m-€960m target range.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
