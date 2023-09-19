Accor to Open Ibis Hotel in Coleraine

Accor Hotels is to open an Ibis Hotel in Coleraine.

The move will see the rebranding of the town’s existing Premier Inn to Ibis Coleraine early next year. The existing hotel is currently owned by an Accor franchisee.

Accor – which owns the Ibis, Raffles, Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure and Fairmont hotel brands – recently upped its full-year earnings outlook after seeing a strong performance in the first half of the year.

The group now anticipates earnings of €930m-€970m this year, up from an initial €920m-€960m target range.