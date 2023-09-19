Hurtigruten Renames ‘Hurtigruten Expeditions’ Line ‘HX’ in Major Rebrand

Hurtigruten’s adventure travel brand, Hurtigruten Expeditions, has been renamed HX as part of a widespread rebranding of the Norwegian cruise group’s main product offerings.

Hurtigruten Norway, which is celebrating 130 years of operation this year, will continue with the iconic name, but simplified to just ‘Hurtigruten’.

The new HX brand and logo will be fully implemented starting in December, with updates to brochures, websites, and social channels; livery repainting of the fleet’s six ships will commence over the next 18 months.



“The name Hurtigruten is synonymous with travel in Norway, just as it has been a renowned travel brand for over 130 years. Today’s evolution of our brand identities is the culmination of the work that started in 2021 when we split the two brands,” said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO, Hurtigruten Group.

“HX will remain at the forefront of expedition cruising and sustainable travel as we continue to significantly grow its global presence while strengthening Hurtigruten’s iconic position on the Norwegian coast. With HX, we are investing in our high-end expedition itineraries to some of the most adventurous, remote places around the world. While we have traditionally been known as the Polar experts, we launched the Galápagos Islands last year, which is already our third most popular destination. And we will be the only cruise liner to exclusively sail the West African archipelagos of both Cape Verde and the Bissagos Islands in this year’s most exciting new itinerary, which we are launching this fall,” he said.

Both Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway are 100% owned by Hurtigruten Group and form a portfolio of sustainable travel brands that includes extensive land-based activities, including hotels, restaurants, and more through Hurtigruten Svalbard, and a 25 percent stake in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, the pioneers of sustainable travel in the Galápagos Islands.

In 2020, the strategic separation of the two brands was announced to enhance operational and commercial autonomy for each business, allowing for the delivery of distinctly different guest experiences.

Implementation of this separation began in 2021, and earlier this year, Hurtigruten Group completed its internal restructuring to align commercial and support functions with the dedicated ship operations.

The group also announced a fleet adjustment over the summer, shifting Hurtigruten Expeditions’ battery-hybrid-powered MS Otto Sverdrup to Hurtigruten Norway as of January 2024 while redeploying MS Maud to Antarctica due to growing demand. In the 2024-2025 Antarctica season, HX will offer guests more choices than any other expedition cruise company, with 36 departures across eight different itineraries spanning 12 to 24 days.