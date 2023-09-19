Kilkenny to Celebrate Historical Link with Boston Tea Party for 250th Anniversary

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and an event is taking place in Kilkenny to officially honour the role played by Thomas White, the sole participant from Ireland in this crucial, watershed event in American history.

Members of the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, Revolution 250 and Rothe House, Kilkenny will host this commemorative event, which will explore Thomas White’s intriguing story and the role he played in the American Independence struggle.

The event will include a dramatic, first-person portrayal of Thomas White by Mr. Josiah George – Assistant Creative Director, Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum in full revolutionary era costume, the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and the planting of a ceremonial white rosebush planted in Thomas White’s honour.

Thomas White’s participation in the historic Boston Tea Party has gone almost completely unmarked in Kilkenny, Ireland, until now.

WHEN: SUNDAY, 24th SEPTEMBER 2023 – open to the public 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

WHERE: Rothe House & Garden – Parliament Street, Kilkenny, Ireland

TIMELINE: 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm