Ponant to Include Shore Excursions on All Yachting Itineraries for Winter 2024/’25 Season

French cruise ship operator Ponant has announced that all of its yachting itineraries – for winter 2024/’25 – will include a shore excursion.

That means that on all of its winter sailings next year across itineraries in Europe, Asia, and Oceania each port of call will include at least one shore excursion opportunity.

Ponant said if a sailing has two ports of call on a single day, there will be two excursion opportunities for passengers.

Pre-booking will be required and will be open to guests a full 60 days before sailings.

Ponant stressed that the new service will not include its Paul Gauguin sailings and tropical/polar expeditions.

See full terms and conditions below: