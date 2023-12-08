Star Alliance Named World’s Leading Airline Alliance for 4th Year in a Row

Star Alliance has been named the World’s Leading Airline Alliance, at the World Travel Awards, for the 4th year in a row.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias said: “We are truly honoured to receive the World Travel Awards for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication of employees within the Star Alliance network who strive to provide consistent and seamless travel experiences.”

“Our success is made possible not only by the hard work of our employees across the network, but also by the unwavering confidence and support from our valued customers. We are immensely grateful for the continued trust placed in us and our member carriers.”

Graham E Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, said: “Congratulations to Star Alliance for winning ‘World’s Leading Airline Alliance 2023’. This is a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the brand is setting the global aviation alliance benchmark. The commitment of the entire Star Alliance team serves as an inspiration to us all.”