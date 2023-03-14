SeaWorld Orlando Announces Grand Opening of Penguin Trek

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated new attraction, Penguin Trek, on 07 July 2024. A family launch coaster like no other, Penguin Trek is located within the all-new Antarctica Realm. This immersive area promises the adventure of a lifetime, combining thrilling rides, delectable dining and unforgettable wildlife encounters.

The ride accommodates everyone from the young adventurer at 42-inches to the tall thrill-seeker up to 77-inches. Guests will beat the summer heat while waiting in the air-conditioned queue lines. Riders will board unique snowmobile-styled ride cars, embarking on a thrilling expedition through the vast and icy wilderness of Antarctica.

With two powerful launches and speeds reaching up to 43 mph, the 3,020-foot track winds through both indoor and outdoor environments, presenting a series of twists, turns, and breathtaking moments, finishing in a unique penguin habitat. This finale showcases SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and conservation.

“Penguin Trek offers a unique blend of thrills and education, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Antarctica while highlighting our dedication to wildlife preservation and family-friendly fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and thrill seekers alike to experience the fun of this incredible coaster.” said Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando

The new Antarctica Realm, home to the new Penguin Trek, is a must-visit destination within SeaWorld Orlando, offering a cool and captivating experience for guests of all ages. Guests can cool off at South Pole Sips, the latest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s vibrant bar scene, offering ice-cold draft beer and frozen cocktails. The Expedition Café has also reopened within the Antarctica Realm, boasting a new diverse menu that caters to every palate, from healthy grab-and-go options to delectable dishes inspired by Italian and Asian cuisines. Plus, guests can cool off and enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the expansive penguin habitat, making Antarctica a must-visit destination for guests of all ages.

SeaWorld Orlando’s commitment to providing diverse thrills for all family members is evident in Penguin Trek’s unique indoor/outdoor coaster experience.

For more information or to book tickets to SeaWorld parks visit www.dosomethingdifferent.com