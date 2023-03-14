Aer Lingus Regional Flights to Continue Operating as Scheduled

Aer Lingus Regional flights, operated by Emerald Airlines, are set to remain operating as scheduled, despite the disruption being caused in Aer Lingus’ wider mainstream services by the ongoing pay dispute engulfing the airline.
Aer Lingus, last night, announced it will cancel 10%-20% of international flights between Wednesday June 26 and Sunday June 30; covering the first 5 days of the planned work-to-rule action being taken by the airline’s IALPA trade union-aligned pilots.
However, Emerald Airlines has announced that Aer Lingus Regional flights will be unaffected by the industrial action and will operate as normal.
Aer Lingus Regional flight numbers are in the range EI3000 – EI3999.
The below list of Aer Lingus Regional routes will operate as scheduled:
DUBLIN
Dublin to/from Aberdeen
Dublin to/from Edinburgh
Dublin to/from Glasgow
Dublin to/from Newcastle
Dublin to/from Leeds Bradford
Dublin to/from Liverpool
Dublin to/from Manchester
Dublin to/from Birmingham
Dublin to/from Bristol
Dublin to/from Exeter
Dublin to/from Newquay
Dublin to/from Southampton
Dublin to/from Jersey
Dublin to/from Isle of Man
Dublin to/from Brest
Dublin to/from Rennes
Dublin to/from Donegal
BELFAST-BRITAIN
Belfast to/from Birmingham
Belfast to/from Cardiff
Belfast to/from Edinburgh
Belfast to/from East Midlands
Belfast to/from Exeter
Belfast to/from Glasgow
Belfast to/from Leeds
Belfast to/from Manchester
Belfast to/from Newcastle
Belfast to/from Newquay
Belfast to/from Southampton
CORK
Cork-Bristol