Aer Lingus Regional Flights to Continue Operating as Scheduled

Aer Lingus Regional flights, operated by Emerald Airlines, are set to remain operating as scheduled, despite the disruption being caused in Aer Lingus’ wider mainstream services by the ongoing pay dispute engulfing the airline.

Aer Lingus, last night, announced it will cancel 10%-20% of international flights between Wednesday June 26 and Sunday June 30; covering the first 5 days of the planned work-to-rule action being taken by the airline’s IALPA trade union-aligned pilots.

However, Emerald Airlines has announced that Aer Lingus Regional flights will be unaffected by the industrial action and will operate as normal.

Aer Lingus Regional flight numbers are in the range EI3000 – EI3999.

The below list of Aer Lingus Regional routes will operate as scheduled:

DUBLIN

Dublin to/from Aberdeen

Dublin to/from Edinburgh

Dublin to/from Glasgow

Dublin to/from Newcastle

Dublin to/from Leeds Bradford

Dublin to/from Liverpool

Dublin to/from Manchester

Dublin to/from Birmingham

Dublin to/from Bristol

Dublin to/from Exeter

Dublin to/from Newquay

Dublin to/from Southampton

Dublin to/from Jersey

Dublin to/from Isle of Man

Dublin to/from Brest

Dublin to/from Rennes

Dublin to/from Donegal

BELFAST-BRITAIN

Belfast to/from Birmingham

Belfast to/from Cardiff

Belfast to/from Edinburgh

Belfast to/from East Midlands

Belfast to/from Exeter

Belfast to/from Glasgow

Belfast to/from Leeds

Belfast to/from Manchester

Belfast to/from Newcastle

Belfast to/from Newquay

Belfast to/from Southampton

CORK

Cork-Bristol