Travel Department Host Mini-Tour in Dublin City Centre

Travel Department hosted Irish travel media last night for mini flavours of the world tour in Dublin City Centre to celebrate the launch of their 2025 brochure. This event gave attendees a glimpse into what they would experience on Travel Department tour.

We started in Dunne and Crescenzi for the Italian part of the evening. We sampled some Italian meats, cheeses, bruschetta and of course, an Aperol Spritz while Francesa Rizarello, Product Manager Travel Department, spoke about the tours that Travel Department offer to Italy. She mentioned that there are many different types of tours for every type of traveller, offering short journeys of one city like Rome or longer ones that visit different cities.

James Coughlan, Managing Director of Travel Department, welcomed everyone to the evening and spoke about the success of Travel Department mentioning that touring sales for long-haul holidays are up 160% Year on Year.

After our Italian starter, we were treated to a walking tour to Table 45, on the way stopping at Merrion Square to learn some of the history of Oscar Wilde from our very knowledgeable guide Paul Kennedy.

We then went to Table 45 for a South American main course filled with empanadas, albondigas, patatas bravas and croquetas. Sabrina Mahony, Product Manager TD Active Holidays, spoke about TD Active holidays on offer, including walking/hiking tours, yoga and photography adventures. TD Active tours are up 25% on last year as they see a huge demand for these kinds of experiences. In 2025, they will have a new walking tour to Morocco.

Our final course took us to La Ruelle for cheese, wine and French desserts, where Claire Doherty, Product and Operations Director spoke about long-haul trips and river cruises. Travel Department have had their first group back to China this week since COVID and will be working with APT Travelmarvel river cruises for 2025.