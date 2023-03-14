TPG Cork Agent Appreciation Event Brings Sunshine and Knockout Crowd

TPG – Travel Partners Group, together with Shannon Airport, held their Cork Agent Appreciation Event at Clancy’s Bar in Princes Street last night. The evening was filled with sunshine and agents from the ‘Real Capital’.

Jeanette Taylor (Blue Insurance) welcomed agents, asserting there would be no long training presentations from each TPG supplier. Instead, agents received brief updates, followed by a networking evening with great food, superb drinks, lively music and chats that went on into the long hours.

With a full house of over 60 agents, headline sponsor Shannon Airport brought an air of excitement & anticipation by offering a pair of tickets from Shannon Airport to Naples, Porto and Budapest as raffle prizes. In addition, each TPG supplier added prizes to the raffle, which led to whoops and hollers throughout the evening.

The next TPG Agent Appreciation Event takes place on Saturday 13th July with a day trip onboard Irish Ferries to Wales, hosting 50 lucky participants.