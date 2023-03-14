fbpx
SEARCH
HomeFunctionsTPG Cork Agent Appreciation Event Brings Sunshine and Knockout Crowd
FunctionsTravel News

TPG Cork Agent Appreciation Event Brings Sunshine and Knockout Crowd

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

TPG – Travel Partners Group, together with Shannon Airport, held their Cork Agent Appreciation Event at Clancy’s Bar in Princes Street last night. The evening was filled with sunshine and agents from the ‘Real Capital’.

Jeanette Taylor (Blue Insurance) welcomed agents, asserting there would be no long training presentations from each TPG supplier. Instead, agents received brief updates, followed by a networking evening with great food, superb drinks, lively music and chats that went on into the long hours.

With a full house of over 60 agents, headline sponsor Shannon Airport brought an air of excitement & anticipation by offering a pair of tickets from Shannon Airport to Naples, Porto and Budapest as raffle prizes. In addition, each TPG supplier added prizes to the raffle, which led to whoops and hollers throughout the evening.

The next TPG Agent Appreciation Event takes place on Saturday 13th July with a day trip onboard Irish Ferries to Wales, hosting 50 lucky participants.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Waterways Ireland Granted €637,500 in Funding for Two Projects in Midlands

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie