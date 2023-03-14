Waterways Ireland Granted €637,500 in Funding for Two Projects in Midlands

Waterways Ireland has been allocated funding of €637,500 under the EU Just Transition Fund for two projects in the Midlands.

The funding is also part of Fáilte Ireland’s Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme.

Waterways Ireland has received funding of €487,500 for the Royal Canal Greenway. This allocation will allow Waterways Ireland to animate the Greenway through the installation of wayfinding signage, digital enhancements, and erection of iconic creative pieces so that users of Ireland’s longest Greenway can better appreciate, experience and explore their surroundings.

The second project to receive funding is the Shannonbridge Marina Upgrade project. This will allow Waterways Ireland to increase the mooring capacity at the popular harbour in Co Offaly significantly.

A new floating jetty will facilitate access to the water for boating with a canoe step being installed also to allow recreational activities such as canoeing and paddling. These additions will provide Waterways Ireland the opportunity to enhance services in the area.

The EU Just Transition Fund provides financial supports to EU regions with carbon-intensive industries to move to a climate neutral economy. The Midlands of Ireland has been identified as a region to benefit from the Fund following the end of commercial peat harvesting and the closure of peat fired electricity generating stations. Administered by Fáilte Ireland, the Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme for Ireland’s Midlands 2023 – 2026 is part of the EU Just Transition Fund.

Commenting, Marketing and Development Controller with Waterways Ireland, John Tolan said: “This wonderful scenic route along the Royal Canal Greenway will be made even more pleasurable with this animation for visitors and locals alike. This Greenway has already generated €17m to the local economy and we believe this enhancement of the route will provide a further boost for local businesses.”

About the Shannonbridge project, Mr Brian Treacy, Regional Manager said: “Enabling Waterways Ireland to expand recreational activities in Shannonbridge through a modern floating jetty will bring new visitors to the village, benefitting the local economy. The improved moorings will also strengthen the wider offerings of the Shannon as a pivotal destination within the Midlands and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

“Both projects align with the ambition of the Waterways Ireland Long Term Plan and Shannon Tourism Masterplan to grow the number of users on our waterways and greenways.”