MSC Launches UK & Ireland Discount Offer on Drinks Package + Cabin Upgrades on Selected Winter Sailings

MSC Cruises is offering a promotion on its Winter sailings with a price reduction of the premium drinks package of up to £130/€130 – along with cabin upgrades – on selected sailings.

Customers can take advantage of this exclusive offer by booking in-between 20th June and 30th September 2024.

Guests can choose to cruise around Northern Europe on board the MSC Preziosa from Southampton this Winter.

With her spectacular features such as a real stone piazza, sweeping Swarovski crystal staircases and a magical ‘infinity’ pool, guests can relax in the spa, let their hair down at the themed parties, or treat themselves to something delicious in one of the amazing restaurants. Prices with this exclusive offer start at £729 for a 7-night cruise with the premium drinks package included.

A huge variety of other cruises are also included in the offer and guests looking to holiday further afield while enjoying some winter sun or culture, can book cruises around the Mediterranean, or the Caribbean.

Exclusively available for UK and Irish customers, this limited-time offer allows customers to enhance their experience by securing a premium drinks package or a balcony cabin at lower rates and making savings on their next holiday with MSC Cruises.

Antonio Paradiso, Vice President of International Sales for MSC Group’s Cruise Division and Managing Director for the UK & Ireland said: “We’re excited to launch this amazing limited-time promotion catering exclusively to our valued UK and Irish customers. This special offer presents irresistible discounts on Winter 2024/25 sailings, providing customers a huge choice of destinations.”

For more information and to book during MSC Cruises’ Winter promotion, visit: www.msccruises.co.uk / www.msccruises.ie

Travel agents can book here: www.mscbook.com