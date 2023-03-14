Ryanair Expands OTA Partnership Portfolio with Trip.Com Deal

Ryanair has expanded its portfolio of online travel agent (OTA) booking partnerships, with an agreement with leading international one-stop shop travel service provider Trip.com.

Trip.com owns and operates the TrainPal, TripBiz, BudgetAir, CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, Vayama, and Flugladen platforms. This collaboration will allow Trip.com Group to offer Ryanair’s low-fare flights to travellers as part of their dynamic product offerings.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to announce our latest “Approved OTA” partnership with Trip.com – one of the largest travel service providers in the world – adding to our growing list of “Approved OTA” partners. Through this new agreement, Trip.com customers will be able to book Ryanair’s low-fare flights with the guarantee of full price transparency and direct access to their booking. We look forward to working with Trip.com and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights in the months ahead.”

Trip.com Group’s VP Global Flights Business and CEO of Travix, Chee Teong Ooi, said: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Ryanair, which not only broadens our range of low-fare flights but also enhances the overall travel experience for our customers. By combining Ryanair’s extensive network with Trip.com’s innovative technology, we are well-positioned to offer a seamless, personalised booking experience that meets the diverse needs of today’s travellers. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to provide exceptional value and convenience to travellers around the world.”

This is the latest in a line of OTA partnerships Ryanair has signed this year; with others including eSky, Etraveli Group, On the Beach, Expedia, Lastminute.com, and Kiwi.