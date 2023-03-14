SEARCH
Ryanair Expands OTA Partnership Portfolio with Trip.Com Deal

By Geoff Percival
Ryanair has expanded its portfolio of online travel agent (OTA) booking partnerships, with an agreement with leading international one-stop shop travel service provider Trip.com.

Trip.com owns and operates the TrainPal, TripBiz, BudgetAir, CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, Vayama, and Flugladen platforms. This collaboration will allow Trip.com Group to offer Ryanair’s low-fare flights to travellers as part of their dynamic product offerings.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to announce our latest “Approved OTA” partnership with Trip.com – one of the largest travel service providers in the world – adding to our growing list of “Approved OTA” partners. Through this new agreement, Trip.com customers will be able to book Ryanair’s low-fare flights with the guarantee of full price transparency and direct access to their booking. We look forward to working with Trip.com and carrying their customers onboard our market-leading network of Ryanair flights in the months ahead.”

Trip.com Group’s VP Global Flights Business and CEO of Travix, Chee Teong Ooi, said: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Ryanair, which not only broadens our range of low-fare flights but also enhances the overall travel experience for our customers. By combining Ryanair’s extensive network with Trip.com’s innovative technology, we are well-positioned to offer a seamless, personalised booking experience that meets the diverse needs of today’s travellers. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to provide exceptional value and convenience to travellers around the world.”

This is the latest in a line of OTA partnerships Ryanair has signed this year; with others including eSky, Etraveli Group, On the Beach, Expedia, Lastminute.com, and Kiwi.

