Shannon Airport Group Welcomes Resumption of TUI’s Shannon-Mallorca Route

The Shannon Airport Group has welcomed TUI’s decision to operate a new service from Shannon Airport to Mallorca for the summer 2025 season, providing a welcome boost for the Midwest region, with an additional 6,800 seats to become available from the airport.

The decision will see Shannon Airport add yet another summer holiday favourite to its impressive list of sunshine destinations next summer after TUI Ireland chief Craig Morgan last week confirmed plans to operate to the popular Balearic island.

The new weekly service to Palma Airport will commence on 6th May 2025, operating every Tuesday from Shannon through the peak summer season, until 16th September 2025. This is the first time TUI has operated this service from Shannon since 2019, with this latest addition adding to its existing services to Lanzarote and Costa Dorada.

Niall Kearns, Airport Director at The Shannon Airport Group said: “TUI’s decision to resume its Mallorca service is really welcome news for Shannon Airport and indeed for this region as it will offer even more sunshine destination options for our passengers. We are delighted to be increasing our range of TUI options from Shannon to three weekly departures to Lanzarote, Mallorca and Costa Dorada as well as TUI city breaks to both Paris and New York.

“We are on track to breach the two million passengers mark this year as more and more people discover how easy and efficient it is to fly Shannon and the resumption of TUI holidays on the Shannon to Palma Majorca route is another significant boost for our airport, with its potential to deliver over 6,800 additional seats.

“TUI’s decision to expand its Shannon offering is a further endorsement of the growing demand from our customers and we are excited to see the service officially take flight next summer.”