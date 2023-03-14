Princess Cruises Announces Biggest Summer Caribbean Season Ever

Princess Cruises has announced its biggest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships—Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess—departing from Fort Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.

Now available for booking, guests can choose from over 90 voyages sailing to every region of the Caribbean from two of Florida’s most convenient cruise ports.

“Princess continues to expand access to our world-class premium experience now operating from eight North America homeports. With ships now departing from both Central Florida and South Florida, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to set sail aboard the iconic Love Boat,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Highlights Include:

8-day Southern Caribbean with ABC Islands : Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao – April 3, 2026. Guests can take advantage of extended port stays with More Ashore in Aruba and Curaçao, offering more time to explore the islands.

: Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao – April 3, 2026. Guests can take advantage of extended port stays with More Ashore in Aruba and Curaçao, offering more time to explore the islands. 7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas : Princess Cays, Amber Cove, Grand Turk – April 11, May 9, June 6, July 4, August 1, 29, 2026

: Princess Cays, Amber Cove, Grand Turk – April 11, May 9, June 6, July 4, August 1, 29, 2026 7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico : Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – April 18, May 2, 16, 30, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, August 8, 22, 2026

: Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán (Mahogany Bay) – April 18, May 2, 16, 30, June 13, 27, July 11, 25, August 8, 22, 2026 7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas: Princess Cays, San Juan, St. Thomas – April 25, May 23, June 20, July 18, August 15, 2026

Princess also sails two Southern Caribbean Islander cruises at the start and end of the season, including: