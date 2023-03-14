SEARCH
HomeFunctionsITAA Conference: Aer Lingus Discount Date Extended
FunctionsTravel News

ITAA Conference: Aer Lingus Discount Date Extended

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced an extension – up to August 27 – to the booking deadline for discounted Aer Lingus fares for delegates travelling to this year’s ITAA conference.

ITAA Hiring New CEO

The ITAA Conference 2024 takes place in Almeria, Andalucía, Spain from October 16-20.

Aer Lingus is offering all ITAA Conference delegates €15 off each way (€30 round trip) on flights from Dublin and Cork to Malaga.

The promo code, ITAA2024, is valid until August 27 at midnight.

Aer Lingus is also offering a 20kg complimentary bag of a €40 value. Send your booking reference by email, with subject line ‘Conference Free Bag’ to [email protected] to add the bag to your trip.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Princess Cruises Announces Biggest Summer Caribbean Season Ever

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie