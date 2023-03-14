ITAA Conference: Aer Lingus Discount Date Extended

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced an extension – up to August 27 – to the booking deadline for discounted Aer Lingus fares for delegates travelling to this year’s ITAA conference.

The ITAA Conference 2024 takes place in Almeria, Andalucía, Spain from October 16-20.

Aer Lingus is offering all ITAA Conference delegates €15 off each way (€30 round trip) on flights from Dublin and Cork to Malaga.

The promo code, ITAA2024, is valid until August 27 at midnight.

Aer Lingus is also offering a 20kg complimentary bag of a €40 value. Send your booking reference by email, with subject line ‘Conference Free Bag’ to [email protected] to add the bag to your trip.