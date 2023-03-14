Supplier Spotlight: Caribbean Dreaming with Virgin Atlantic

The Caribbean has long been a popular choice for those seeking a break in a little piece of paradise.

Offering powder white beaches leading to turquoise water, vibrant cultures, incredible food, and thrilling watersports we can understand why these Islands are such a popular choice for that perfect escape!

Enjoy a night at the races in Barbados, pick between cookery classes and casinos in Antigua, or throw caution to the wind with a quad bike ride through Jamaica’s jungle! These beautiful Islands really do have something to offer everyone.

Barbados. Photo by Tom Jur

If you’re finding it difficult to choose just one Island, we’re making it easy for you to explore this beautiful region with our new inter-island flight service offering flights from Barbados to Grenada and St Vincent, allowing you experience two or even three paradise Islands in one trip!

Grenada. Photo by Hugh Whyte

Virgin Atlantic flies direct to Barbados from Ireland via London Heathrow daily and from Manchester 5 times a week.

After you arrive in Barbados, you can fly on to Grenada or take your adventure to St Vincent.

St Vincent. Photo by Ernie A. Stephens

Alternatively, you can start your Caribbean journey by flying to Grenada or St Vincent from Dublin via London Heathrow with a short touchdown in Barbados.

The high season – December to mid-April – is an ideal time to pay a visit to the Caribbean for anyone looking to escape the winter chill. With incredible fares from Ireland and non-stop sunshine, now is the perfect time to book your Caribbean adventure.

