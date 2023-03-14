SEARCH
Portugal Hit by 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake; Tourists ‘Not in Danger’

By Geoff Percival
Tourists and locals are said to be safe and not at risk of harm, despite Portugal being hit by a sizeable earthquake earlier today.

Although no stranger to smaller quakes and tremors, the latest measured a significant 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The quake was felt, most intensely, around 5am in the areas of Lisbon, Setúbal and Sines; but it was also reportedly felt as far away as Porto, and parts of Spain and Morocco.

Portugal’s government has said while it is assessing the situation on an ongoing basis, currently no damage, tsunami risk, or personal injury or danger to life has been reported. It said the public should remain calm and follow the recommendations of Portugal’s National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority.

