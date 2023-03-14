Aer Lingus College Football Classic Tailgate BBQ Party

ITTN’s Shane Cullen attended the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2024 as a guest of Tony Lane and Ivan Beacom of the Visit USA Committee Ireland and Aer Lingus. The event started with an awesome tailgate BBQ party at the Morgan Hotel in the heart of Dublin’s Temple Bar. Guests devoured the meaty burgers, sausages, salads and fries ahead of the match. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2024 followed in the Aviva Stadium.

Tony Lane & Ivan Beacom Addressed the Audience

Tony Lane (Executive Director, Visit USA Committee Ireland) thanked guests and highlighted the absolutely incredible atmosphere out on the streets of Dublin. This is a reflection of the 27,000 people who travelled over to Ireland from both Florida and Georgia. Aer Lingus was thanked for their support in partnering on this event.

Half a Million People From Ireland Travelling to the USA this Year

Highlighting the incredibly diverse nature of the United States of America. The number of visitors from Ireland to America is broadly in line with pre-covid levels and it is expected that passengers to the USA from Ireland will total half a million people in 2024.

Number One Per Capital for Visitation to the United States

“Obviously we’re a small country but we go very fruitfully to the United States. So, if you think about it, half a million people represents about ten per cent of our population. That makes us number one per capita for visitation to the United States.

33 Separate Routes Between Ireland & the US

This is underpinned by the airline routes between the two nations. Ivan explained that there are 33 separate routes between Ireland and the United States. 18 US cities are served by direct flights. Tony Lane continued by highlighting all four corners of the US are covered and this is set to further expand.

New Aer Lingus Routes to Denver, Las Vegas & Minneapolis

Aer Lingus is offering new routes to customers with direct flights to Denver, Las Vegas and Minneapolis.

Visit USA Committee

The Visit USA Committee, with 85 members, is there to support the travel trade in terms of selling the United States to customers and keeping the trade informed and inspired to travel Stateside – this includes ezines, the website, social media channels and events throughout the year.

Tony explained, “It’s our mission to drive visitation from the US. A lot of what we do is about information and inspiration”. For more information, check out https://www.visitusa.ie/.

Ivan Beacom, Business Manager Europe Leisure Sales, Aer Lingus

Ivan thanked Tony and the Visit USA Committee for organising the event. He highlighted that Aer Lingus has supported this event for over a decade.

Ivan explained, “Where Tony mentioned 18 direct routes, Aer Lingus operate 15 of them. We have plenty of capacity so we appreciate your support on them.”

Denver, Colorado and Las Vegas, Nevada

Ivan highlighted the Denver route which commenced in May of this year and this will run until October. Following that, travellers will benefit from a direct route to Las Vegas which will operated this winter.

Las Vegas is not just a destination for casinos of yesteryear but an entertainment capital with world-class performers, a sports destination with top-class sporting fixtures plus the likes of the Grand Canyon and Nevada dessert on the doorstep.

He highlighted that the Irish travel trade supporting routes help keep the routes and expand the network.

Georgia Tech vs Florida State

This year saw two titan teams clash with Georgia Tech versus Florida State and their fans travelling to Ireland’s capital.

The energy is electric around the capital city as as Aer Lingus proudly welcomes the teams from Georgia Institute of Technology and Florida State University, along with their delegations, cheerleaders, marching bands and thousands of fans as they travelled to the highly anticipated Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

This year’s showdown, held on Saturday, 24th August at the iconic Aviva Stadium, saw Georgia Tech face off against Florida State, marking the kick-off of the 2024 US college football season.

Aer Lingus Pivotal Role in Bringing this Event to Life

As the title sponsor, Aer Lingus is thrilled to play a pivotal role in bringing this spectacular event to life, connecting fans from around the globe and showcasing Ireland’s famed hospitality. With a colossal 47,000+ tickets sold to the event over half of which, a staggering 25,000, are American fans crossing the Atlantic. This year’s game is officially a sell-out, mirroring the incredible success of previous years. Spectators were treated to an impressive fly-by by an Aer Lingus Airbus A330-300 (for aviation geeks like me – EIN 1936).

A Massive Logistical Undertaking

Behind the scenes, Aer Lingus is pulling out all the stops to ensure the seamless arrival and departure of the teams, management, and support staff. The airline will operate four special charter flights—two inbound and two outbound—using its largest aircraft, the Airbus A330-300, each with a capacity of 317 seats. In total, 1,122 passengers, including players, coaches, and backroom staff, will be flown to and from Dublin for this monumental event.

The logistics are no small feat, involving 49 crew members, including both cockpit and cabin crew, who will manage not only the charter flights but also specialised Aer Lingus ground handling staff to assist with the check-in, boarding and loading of aircraft.

Additionally, the airline will handle a staggering 1,720 pieces of luggage, including 600 kit bags, and manage 16,000 kilograms (16 tons) of essential cargo, such as training equipment and protein drinks, ensuring that both teams are fully equipped for the big day.

Boosting Ireland’s Economy and Global Profile

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is more than just a game; it’s a significant economic driver for Ireland. With an expected economic impact of €115 million this year alone, the event is set to inject substantial revenue into the local economy. Combined with the contributions from the previous two games, the series is projected to generate over €500 million by the conclusion of the current five-game series.

The lead-up to the game saw Dublin transformed into a festival of American football, with a host of exciting events including pep rallies, tailgating parties, live broadcasts, and cultural experiences that capture the spirit of the sport. Fans immersed themselves in the electric atmosphere and are enjoying a taste of both Irish and American traditions.

Adding a local connection, County Kerry’s David Shanahan, a key player for Georgia Tech, will be suiting up for the big game, further fuelling the enthusiasm of Irish fans.

Global Reach & Broadcast Milestones

This year’s game is also poised to captivate a global audience, with over 3.5 million viewers expected to tune in across the US on ESPN, including live coverage on ESPN College GameDay, broadcasting from Dublin’s Dame Street—a first for the prestigious show outside the US. Irish viewers can catch all the action live on TG4, marking the first time the event is available on free-to-air TV in Ireland, with Sky Sports covering the game in the UK.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Aer Lingus College Football Classic back to Dublin,” said Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus. “This event not only allows us to showcase our brand but also to demonstrate the warmth and hospitality of Ireland to a global audience. We’re thrilled to welcome over 25,000 fans from the US and say, ‘you’re very welcome’ as they embark on this unique sporting adventure with Aer Lingus.”

Whether you’re a die-hard college football fan or simply looking to soak up the atmosphere, this event, as always, is unforgettable.

Congratulations to Georgia Tech

Congratulations to underdog, Georgia Tech! The team from Gerogia won 24-21 against rivals Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic clash. No doubt the celebrations will continue throughout the weekend!