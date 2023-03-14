ITTN’s Weekly Competition Time

SEARCH
Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

It’s that time of week again to win a prize with ITTN. This competition is  – exclusive to agents – and gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Aoife Sargent from Freedom Travel, who correctly guessed that ‘Spring Break’ was the name of the band at the ITTN Awards 2023. Congrats Aoife, you’ve won €100 Hotel Voucher, please email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week we’ve €100 One4All Voucher to give away. To enter, simply fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

True of False: Georgia Tech are playing Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic this weekend.
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
