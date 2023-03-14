Expressway Announces Free Travel Pass Accepted on All Routes and Services

Expressway – Bus Éireann’s premium coach service – has announced that the Free Travel Pass is accepted on all if its services and is open for use by all eligible passengers.





Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway, Bus Éireann said: “We want to remind Free Travel Pass customers that our Expressway services are perfect for connecting with friends and family and doing the things you love. We offer stress free travel by sitting back, relaxing, enjoying free Wi-Fi, power sockets and enjoying the journey in comfort without the worry and expense of taxi’s, tolls, or car parking fees. There is no better way of exploring what Ireland has to offer by travelling with Expressway and we would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support.”