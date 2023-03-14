Cheers to Summer! AWTE Hosts Inaugural End of Summer Party

The AWTE (Association of Women Travel Executives) hosted its first End of Summer Party yesterday at the Harcourt Hotel Bar, despite the less than favourable weather!

Throughout the Summer, the AWTE hosted a busy Summer Wellness Series which saw members of the travel trade come together for sea swims, walks and river dips and sauna sessions and this gathering was the perfect way to finish the Summer by bringing everyone together again.

The event was free for members and those who attended the Summer Wellness Series.

Members and non-members were treated to finger food and some delicious wines kindly supplied by Carlos Oliveira from the Portuguese Tourist Board and it was a fun-filled night of networking, catching up and plenty of laughter.

There were some fabulous prizes up for grabs on the night, supplied by the AWTE committee. Congratulations to all the deserving winners!

Ruby Sue Gift Set – Joan Scales

The Ivy Gift Voucher – Marion Benton

Portuguese Wine – Lorraine Hales

Port Wine – Ciara Foley

Body Care Gift Set – Angela O’Rourke

Brown Thomas Voucher – Jenny Rafter

Stay tuned for upcoming events and online sessions organised by the AWTE Ireland on their website and Facebook page!

The new AWTE Committee comprises of Ciara Foley (Chairperson), Katrina McMullan (Vice Chair & Social Media Exec), Josie Carrigy (Social Media & Communications Exec), Allie Sheehan (Membership & Sponsorship), Annette McCann (Events Co-Ordinator), Jan Lyons (Secretary), Valerie Murphy (Membership & Sponsorship), Donna Kenny (Membership & Sponsorship), Susan Maxwell (Events Co-Ordinator) and Carrie Day (Treasurer)

If you are interested in becoming a member of the AWTE, click here.