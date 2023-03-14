Ludo de Jong Appointed GM of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel

Ludo de Jong has been appointed General Manager of the Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel.

“It is an honour to embark on my personal Anantara journey at such an esteemed property,” said Mr de Jong. “I look forward to working with the exceptional team to build upon the existing foundations of Anantara excellence with a focus on immersive exploration, world-class dining and a modern approach to wellness.”

Having spent two decades operating at the very top of The Netherlands’ 5-star hospitality industry, de Jong joins Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel from his position as Cluster General Manager at NH Collection Barbizon Palace Amsterdam and Tivoli Doelen Amsterdam.