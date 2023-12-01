SEARCH
Riviera Travel’s Trade Team Embraces Exciting New Opportunities with Expanded Roles

Riviera Travel’s trade team is set for exciting developments as three key members take on expanded roles starting December 1. Stu Milan, now the Trading Director, will oversee trade, international, and group functions, along with new responsibilities for revenue management and agent activity. Vicky Billing, elevated to Head of Trade and Partnerships UK & Ireland, will focus on trade business and partnerships, driving relationships and sales in the Irish market. Tom Morgan, appointed Head of International Sales, will lead overseas sales efforts. Riviera reports a remarkable 110% year-on-year increase in trade activity, reaffirming the team’s commitment to agent-friendly growth plans.

Phil Hullah, CEO of Riviera Travel, commenting on the roles, said “These are very exciting times for our trade team as we further enhance our strategy and activity across the UK, Ireland, and overseas. With Stu, Tom, and Vicky in place in their expanded roles, we have every confidence we will meet and exceed our agent-friendly growth plans. The trade remains a key focus, and we look forward to our agent business further going from strength-to-strength under their direction.”

