Rhodes’ 5-Star Luxury Amada Colossos Resort Reopens on May 1 for 2023 Season

Amada Colossos Resort, the 5-star luxury seafront resort located on the cosmopolitan and history-rich island of Rhodes, reopens on May 1 for the 2023 season with a jam-packed list of new experiences for its guests.

These include the opening of a tasteful and spirited new beach restaurant and bar – Enalia – and an impressive new array of watersport activities. Along with history, clear Aegean waters and practically-guaranteed sunshine, it all makes for a spoiling island getaway.

Sea Adventures – Relaxing and Fearless:



Amada Colossos will open with an exciting new range of watersport activities for the upcoming season, which will certainly keep all of the resort’s guests entertained for hours. Go Dive Rhodes will be providing these thrilling water sports activities all bookable through their website. These great new activities are all centred on guests enjoying the beautiful beach and water, including boating, PADI Diving and adrenaline-friendly water activities such as hydrobikes and hydrofoils, hoverboards, jet packs or jet surfs.

Enalia Beach Bar and Restaurant:

Amada Colossos currently treats its guests to a fabulous variety of 16 restaurants and this summer will see the opening of its very first buzzy traditional Greek beach restaurant and bar Enalia. The beach restaurant will have open ovens set to cook the famous ”antikristo” lamb: for ultimate summer beach vibes. The new buzzy beach bar will offer a variety of different summer cocktails, drinks, and refreshments.

Along with these new offerings, the abiding classic draws of Amada Colossos still remain, including the beach gazebos, the range of culinary experiences and the variety of room options from double rooms and family swim-up rooms to private villas. Guests can select board options from half-board to Ultra All-Inclusive Collections to suit their budget. The resort includes a 5-slide waterpark with sections for toddlers, children, teens and adults and there are private adult-only areas around the pools, too. The Amada Wellness Spa offers treatments to soothe the mind and body – and, with guest well-being a top priority, the resort offers its sunscreen concierge service with its three separate packages to help guests protect their skin during their holiday.